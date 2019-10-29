close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 29, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor slays hearts on Diwali with mom Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima

Ranbir Kapoor has always shared a favourable bond with his family members who he is very close to.

The Brahmastra star, although steered clear of attending Diwali parties with other Bollywood celebrities, was seen spending the occasion with his family instead.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor papped in London amid wedding buzz

Ranbir enjoyed Diwali along with mother Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, which is evident from the pics shared by the latter.

Turning to Instagram, Riddhima shared an endearing selfie with Ranbir and Neetu during their Diwali festivities.

While Riddhima and Neetu donned a casual look, Ranbir looked dapper in a denim jacket.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his next big release Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. 

