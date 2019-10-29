Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhai Dooj while glorifying himself as the ‘best bro’

Colours of Diwali are spreading all around lately and B-town celebrities are feeling the festive vibe as they gear up to celebrate siblinghood as part of the Bhai Dooj ritual.

Kartik Aaryan, post his breakup with Sara Ali Khan, took to Instagram to declare himself the ‘best brother in the world’ while sharing pictures of his sister Kritika applying teeka on his forehead.

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others celebrate Diwali at Karan Johar's bash



In the photos shared, Kartik can be seen clad in casual white tee and black track pants, while his sister can be seen dressed in a white tee with blue pants.

“My Sister has the best brother in the world She always says this...not me @dr.kiki_ भाई दूज मुबारक ,” Kartik captioned the picture.

Check out Kartik’s post here:







