Sun Oct 27, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 27, 2019

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others celebrate Diwali at Karan Johar's bash

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 27, 2019
Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others celebrate Diwali at Karan Johar's bash. Photo: Instagram

With the colours of Diwali spreading all around, celebrities in Bollywood are also making sure to mark this year’s festivity as one of the most memorable ones.

Karan Johar brought the industry’s finest stars under one roof to rejoice the festival at his Dharma office and the entire fraternity appeared to be over the moon on the auspicious occasion.

Also Read:  Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali together in style

Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others were in attendance at the dynamic bash.

Check out the photos here:



