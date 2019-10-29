Disha Patani drops jaws in comfy and chic attire after returning to Mumbai

Disha Patani is a stunner whether it is on silver screens or her causal outings around town during which she never fails to serve major style goals.

The 27-year-old Baaghi actor is at it again as she was spotted leaving fans and the paparazzi head over heels for her as she stepped out after returning to Mumbai, flaunting her casual attire.

Circulating photos of the diva show her rocking an uber comfortable and stylish look with a beige tank top and black track pants and flats.

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor will next be playing a girl named KTina in Ekta Kapoor’s film which presently remains untitled.

Check out the photos below:



