Disha Patani bags 'career-defining' role with 'KTina'

B-Town’s ultimate style icon Disha Patani knows well how to not just make her mark with her acting skills but also sets herself apart with her impeccable sense of style.

Now, the 27-year-old Bharat actor has added another feather in her cap after she bagged a distinctive and career-defining role in the film titled KTina.

Circulating reports have suggested that the actor is gearing up to star as the lead in the film which is loosely based on Ekta Kapoor.

A source also confirmed to an Indian publication saying: “Disha has been waiting to play a meaty part, and this film will show her in a different light. She will be seen playing a role of a superstitious small town Punjabi girl who changes her name from Tina to Ktina because her astrologer told her so.”

