Disha Patani wants to bring out the ‘Punjabi within her’

B-Town’s glam girl Disha Patani is the ultimate style and fashion icon with her unmatched beauty and impeccable sense of style. However, it looks like the actor may be putting aside her modern image and channeling her inner Punjabi girl.

The 27-year-old Bharat actor is presently prepping to essay the role of a Punjabi girl with her next offering by Ekta Kapoor.

Talking about playing the role of a small-town Punjabi girl, Disha in an interview revealed: This film is a crackling comedy and I am excited. I will be essaying the role of a small-town Punjabi girl. I am super enthusiastic to begin my preparations and learn the language.”

“To bring about the beauty and authenticity of my character, I need to make sure that I can bring out the Punjabi in me, not only through my appearance and gestures but also through my dialect,” she added.

“It is a super interesting character and a comical, quirky story. I am hoping that I’ll be able to do full justice to it. Being my first collaboration with Ekta ma’am, this project is all the more special to me and I am looking forward to the shoot,” she said further.



