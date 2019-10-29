Sunny Leone can’t hold her laughter as her son gets papped picking his nose

Sunny Leone’s playschool runs are the talk of the town and the actor is often photographed with her children out and about.

Presently, the internet is set ablaze when pictures of the adorable young fan-favorites started circulating, showing one of the two siblings, Asher is picking his nose, after which Sunny and her husband Daniel Webster were unable to contain their laughter.

The toddler who is often compared to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, received a number of adorable comments, two of which came from his very own parents.



Sunny is quoted as saying, “I swear he’s digging for gold up there! Asher is so naughty!! Lol,” whereas his dad Daniel wrote, “Hahaha. Teaching Asher camera etiquette."