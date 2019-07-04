Sunny Leone shares post to seek help for a sexual assault victim

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is known for her on-screen glamour and bubbly self in real life and movie sets. But, this time round, she has shown her generous self as she raised voice for humanitarian cause.

Sunny Leone has shared on social media an appeal, seeking help and support for a sexual assault victim, Namra.

“This girl needs help to live. I don’t know her but her case was brought to my attention and it’s heartbreaking,” said the Jism actress on Instagram and Twitter.

“If you can find it in your heart to help it would be amazing. If not with money then forward the message to spread the word. In an unspeakably vicious act, Namra was sexually molested before being thrown off the 8th floor of a building on 29th June.”

The actress said the sexually molested girl suffered multiple brain injuries and is fighting for her life at L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai. The treatment is going to cost Rs. 8 lakh, and we urgently need funds to continue the treatment and save her life, she said.

Sunny Leone appealed her fans to donate generously as ‘time is running out for Namra.’

“We are trying our best to arrange the funds, but are limited by our financial condition. Please help us raise the required amount by donating," she added.







