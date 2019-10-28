Federer to withdraw from Paris Masters to 'pace' himself

World number three Roger Federer announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from this week´s Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters," he said in a statement.

"I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.

"I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros."

Tournament director Guy Forget said he was "disappointed" with Federer´s late decision to withdraw.

The 38-year-old Federer warned on Sunday after winning his 10th Basel title that he may skip the trip to Paris.

"My fitness is fine, I´m happy with how I feel," he said.

"I just don´t know if I should play next week. I´ll figure it out with the team."

Federer returned to the Paris Masters last year for the first time since 2015 and reached the semi-finals where he lost a three-set semi-final thriller to Novak Djokovic, who is top seed ahead of Rafael Nadal in the French capital this year.

Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw.