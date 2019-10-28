Accountability court declares Salman Shehbaz proclaimed offender

LAHORE: Salman Shehbaz, a son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, was declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court on Monday.

The orders came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the suspect has failed to appear before the anti-graft body despite being summoned several times in connection with an inquiry into money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

Also read: Court confiscates properties of Salman Shahbaz

He said all the properties of the suspect, both movable and immovable, have been confiscated.



He said Salman Shehbaz was also unwilling to face the inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The prosecutor told the court that the suspect had escaped from Pakistan.

Last month, the prosecutor had informed the court that the NAB had issued six call-up notices to Salman Shehbaz, but he didn’t cooperate in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case.

The prosecutor stated the suspect had fled and requested the court to order confiscation of his properties.

Moreover, on August 5, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman and ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.