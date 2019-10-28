'Avengers: Endgame' writers unmoved by Martin Scorsese’s jab

Marvel fans were outraged following a certain controversial statement by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese but it looks like writers for the franchise are nothing but unmoved by the remarks.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, writers of the record-shattering blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame gave their take on Scorsese’s jab while talking to Variety.

"I just react by going... everyone is entitled to their opinion. Clearly, this movie — Endgame — has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people, I have to say, in a way that a movie has not in a long time, in a group coming together,” Christopher said.

"If that's not cinema, I'm don't know what is. That is a collective, emotional experience that happened worldwide,” he added.

Stephan went on to share his views as well as he said: "All sorts of movies for all sorts of people. This one seemed like it was for a lot of people."

Earlier, The Irishman director had sparked rage all around, making a number of Marvel fans fume when he termed the superhero films to not be “real cinema.”