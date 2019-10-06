Samuel L. Jackson claps back at Martin Scorsese over Marvel statement

Globally acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese had stirred up quite the storm amongst Marvel fans after he said that the films aren’t ‘real cinema’.

While the statement did not sit well with many of the MCU buffs, Samuel L. Jackson, who stands as an integral part of the franchise was quick to clap back at the director.

Speaking to Variety, the actor said: “I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Earlier, the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ director in an interview with Empire magazine had connected superhero films to theme parks saying: “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”