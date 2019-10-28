Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are a sight for sore eyes during their Diwali Pooja

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undeniably one of India's power couples who never fail to enchant the audience with their little moments spent together, as the two are doing now with their Diwali pictures.

The duo turned to their social media to share with their fans, followers and well-wishers a glimpse into their auspicious and vibrant Diwali celebrations, and we cannot help but be in absolute awe.

The 31-year-old Zero actor shared bright and enchanting photos from the couple’s Diwali Pooja with the two looking ravishing in their ethnic attire.

Anushka was a site for sore eyes dressed in a yellow suit while Virat rocked a simple golden kurta with black pants.

This marks the second Diwali celebration of the couple ever since they tied the knot back in December of 2017.











