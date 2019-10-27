What does Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's perfect long drive look like?

India’s ultimate power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are no doubt always the first ones to serve major couple goals to all their fans with the endearing and romantic things they do for each other.

In their latest revelation about their love lives, the Indian skipper in an interview describes what his perfect long drive looks like and who he would like to take with him.

Asked about who would be the perfect partner for a long drive, Virat unflinchingly took the name of his wife Anushka as he went on to describe: “We haven't been able to go on long drives as times have been hectic. Whenever you get time, you go for a holiday mostly, so, may be, when I spend more time in the city and at home, I will find places to go for long drives. I think highway is a good place to go on for a long drive,” he added.



“You don't really think about where you want to go when you go on a long drive. You just get into the car, find a long stretch which is never ending and just keep going," he added.







