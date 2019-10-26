Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take a trip down memory lane with throwback photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to charm their fans with their endearing PDA-filled outings and posts and that is exactly what the two are doing in their latest throwback post.



Taking a look back at his romantic and loved-up honeymoon in Cape Town back in 2018, the 30-year-old captain of the Indian team shared a photo on Instagram that is serving major couple goals to all their fans.

The throwback photo shows the couple on their enchanting getaway for New Year Celebrations in 2018 after they tied the knot in Italy in December of 2017.

Kohli can be seen rocking a grey T-shirt with black shorts while Anushka looks chic in a black T-shirt dress.



The Instagram post was captioned with loved-up emojis.

Check out the photo:







