Sat Oct 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take a trip down memory lane with throwback photo

Sat, Oct 26, 2019
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take a trip down memory lane with throwback photo. Photo: DNA India

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to charm their fans with their endearing PDA-filled outings and posts and that is exactly what the two are doing in their latest throwback post.

Taking a look back at his romantic and loved-up honeymoon in Cape Town back in 2018, the 30-year-old captain of the Indian team shared a photo on Instagram that is serving major couple goals to all their fans.

The throwback photo shows the couple on their enchanting getaway for New Year Celebrations in 2018 after they tied the knot in Italy in December of 2017.

Take a look back at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fairytale nuptials in Italy back in 2017.

Kohli can be seen rocking a grey T-shirt with black shorts while Anushka looks chic in a black T-shirt dress.

The Instagram post was captioned with loved-up emojis.

Check out the photo:

View this post on Instagram

️ @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



