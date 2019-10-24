Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on turning vegetarian as they sing praises for Netlfix film

Anushka Sharma, being one of the most influential figures in Bollywood is now opening up about her decision to switch to a vegetarian diet entirely.

The 31-year-old PK actor was all praises for the documentary titled The Game Changers on Netflix as she silenced all those who give her flak for her diet, with a witty response.

"Since I turned vegetarian, the question I'm asked the most is 'Where do you get your protein from?'. The film, The Game Changers on Netflix is my answer to all those questions forever," she said on Twitter.

"But seriously, I just watched this film and it's an eye-opener... helps you a great deal related to understanding fitness and beyond," she further added.



Her husband and captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli was also quick to echo her praise for the film as he also tweeted: “Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian.”





