Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan look regal with Taimur in exquisite Diwali outfits

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan channeled their inner royal vibes after they were seen decked up in exquisite outfits for the occasion.



The nawab of Pataudi and his family make a big fashion statement for the Diwali bash they attended together in stunning ethnic ensembles.

While Kareena was dressed in a black and green lehenga along with earrings and a choker, Saif was seen rocking a navy blue kurta pajama with matching vasket.

What was more endearing in the family photo was the way Saif was holding his little one Taimur Ali Khan in arms who was clad in a kurta pajama and a vasket looking extremely adorable as always.

The family later attended a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja at her house. The Khans were seen partying till late before heading home for their own gathering with Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others.

