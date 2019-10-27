Kareena Kapoor says 'social media should only be treated as entertainment'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is an icon followed by a colossal number of people and the actor has some valuable advice for all her fans as she stresses on the importance of not paying attention to what others say about them on social media.

The 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding actor was cited by an entertainment portal as saying that she has a comprehensive understanding of how the world of social media works and the troubles that come with it when you’re in the showbiz.

The actor revealed that the current situation of the media and its users is insane as she believes, people cannot seem to love themselves and that is ‘saddest thing ever’.

She also added that all social media, be it Instagram or Twitter, they all need to be treated as a source of entertainment, and nothing more.

The star said that she would rather read a book during her free time than spend time aimlessly scrolling.

Earlier during a photo shoot, the actress talked about her own social media absence as she said: "Despite not being active or even present on social media, I am still all over it. I don’t need to put out anything more about my life. On the other hand, some people are active on social media, yet no one is interested in them.”

According to reports, she also made it clear that she is a very private person and therefore has no interest in joining social media.

She further stated that she does not want to share photos or videos of herself.

However, she did make sure to assert the claim that although she was not social media, her life is on the web and that’s how she wants it to remain.