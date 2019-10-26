Kareena Kapoor spurs discussion towards education with Instagram post

Bollywood stars are often found using their star status and fame to throw light on social issues that often fall prey to negligence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to be using her colossal platform to highlight the significant issue of education that many children in India are still deprived of.

Turning to Instagram, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding actor posted a photo of herself the word ‘EDUCATION’ penned on the palm of her hand.

Along with the photo the caption read: “Brighten the life of child.”



She also added the hashtags: “#GiftAFuture #ForEveryChild #education @unicefindia”

Earlier she had also voiced her support for the Swasth Immunized India campaign after she was appointed as the brand ambassador.



“This is going to be the toughest project of my career because it is personal. It is something that I am experiencing myself with Taimur. I have hope and I want to stress an important thing, which is female literacy,” she said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

