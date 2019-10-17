Kareena Kapoor used to travel to school on local bus with sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor have taken everyone by surprise after they revealed they used to travel to their school via local bus and trains despite hailing from an affluent family.



During a recent interview, Karisma Kapoor shared how grounded she and her sister was during their childhood.

“But what motivated me, was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an illustrious family, she made us live a simple life," Karisma said.

She went on to add, “My sister & I travelled by school bus & went to college by local trains. My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident enough. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation.”

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen on the screen in 2012 in film Dangerous Ishq which did not impress the audience and failed at the box office.