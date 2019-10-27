Khursheed Shah hospitalized

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has been hospitalized after his health condition deteriorated.

According to Geo News, the PPP stalwart who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was brought to National Cardiovascular Diseases for medical check-up.

Doctors at the hospital examined the politician and found that his blood pressure was high.

Earlier, Khursheed Shah's lawyer had moved an application in the Accountability Court for medical check-up of his client.

The PPP leader is in NAB custody since September 18 in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income.