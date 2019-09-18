PPP leader Khursheed Shah arrested by NAB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah was taken into custody on Wednesday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Reports citing sources revealed that the PPP leader was arrested by the Bureau's Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters, in reference to a case regarding the possession of assets beyond means and will be moved from Rashdari area to Sukkur under transit remand.

Shah had been alleged of allotting an amnesty plot to himself in a cooperative society in Sukkur illegally.

He had been under probe since August 7 following accusations of him having bungalows, hotels, petrol pumps built in the name of others.



Following the arrest, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a press conference.

Earlier today, Shah had refused to appear before the bureau in a reply submitted to the accountability watchdog after they summoned him through a letter.

