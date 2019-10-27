Priyanka Chopra likes to do 'challenging movies'

Internationally renowned star Priyanka Chopra knows how to charm audiences irrespective of the location and years of experience has now made her a maestro on silver screens.

In a recent interview with IANS, the 37-year-old Dostana actor revealed that she has now stopped taking pressure in regards to work.

"I took pressure many years ago. Now I don't take pressure. I think I stopped taking pressure when I reached a point where I could make choices about the work that I wanted to do... when I didn't have to depend on people coming to me with the work. That sort of shifted not too long ago, just four or five years ago maybe," she said.

"Unfortunately with female actors, there is a lot of depending on a lot of people to approve before you are cast in a film. It is the truth. Hard to hear, but it's the truth. That shifted for me just recently. I guess that gave me a sense of confidence to become a producer, to be able to helm films that I wanted to make," she continued.

"I like movies that challenge me. I like fiction as well as reality-based. I like the immersive experiences. I like something that will make me nervous coming to set. I like films where I look at my scene and I am like 'oh my god! How am I going to do this?' When your fingers tingle, your toes curl... I like experiences like those," she further added.



Speaking about her still getting jitters, Priyanka said: “Every performer does because our outside environment influences us as a person. The only thing that experience has taught me is that between action and cut, no matter what is happening in my life, it won't affect me. Before that I would get influenced. If I had a fight or was in a bad mood, it would affect my work. Now it doesn't."