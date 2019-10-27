close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
Bollywood

October 27, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts with her kind gesture for a street child

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts with her kind gesture for a street child. Photo: Pinkvilla

The newbie in Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor is a natural when it comes to winning over people with her little acts of kindness towards her fans and strangers she meets along the way.

The 22-year-old Dhadak actor is melting hearts on the internet once again after she was snapped giving out some food to a street kid which instantly grabbed headlines.

Also Read:  Janhvi Kapoor’s heartwarming gesture for a young fan wins hearts

The starlet was out in Mumbai with Ishaan Khatter to shoot with Neha Dhupia and that is when she spotted a street child and decided to turn her day around by giving her a treat.

The actor was radiating in her all-blue casual attire.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao. 

