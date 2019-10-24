Janhvi Kapoor’s heartwarming gesture for a young fan wins hearts

Janhvi Kapoor, ever since her Bollywood debut last year, is not just sweeping hearts away with her star performances but also the way she interacts with her fans.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the 22-year-old Dhadak star was spotted interacting with a young fan who appears to be over the moon seeing the diva walk out of her gym session.



The child from a building nearby can be seen yelling ‘Happy Diwali Janhvi’ to which she warmly smiles and waves multiple times.



As soon as the actor gets into the car, she can be seen pulling out a lunchbox and offering a piece to the reporters flocking her car as well.



On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Dostana 2, for which she has kicked off preparations.

