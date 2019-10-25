Four local players promoted to platinum category for PSL 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced categories of local players for the next edition of Pakistan Super League as Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohail Tanvir being promoted to platinum category.

According to PCB, the players’ category was finalized following inputs from all the franchises.

“As part of the category renewal process, one representative from each of the six franchises voted for local player categories. Franchise representatives were not allowed to vote for their own players. Teams had a right to submit review requests at the end of this process,” said PCB in a statement.

Sohail Tanvir, who was among top performers of previous edition and ended recently concluded National T20 Cup as leading wicket taker, is among players promoted to the platinum category, he was previously placed in diamond category.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz are also promoted to the top category from diamond while Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was in Gold category previously, has also been promoted to the platinum category, which is the highest paid category of players in Pakistan Super League.

Players included in top category include Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Wahab Riaz.

Among the major promotions to Diamond category include Ahmed Shahzad, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Iftekhar Ahmed and Umer Akmal.

According to the PCB, all those players who have donned the Pakistan colors were assigned a base category of Gold. According to this year’s draft rules, each team is allowed to retain up to eight players from last year’s roster.

In a major surprise, Mohammad Sami, who was in Diamond category previously and led Islamabad United in the tournament, has been relegated to Gold category. Ruman Raees has been placed in gold category as well. He was in Diamond Category before draft previously but was relegated on request of his team.

Haris Rauf, who entered previous player as a talent hunt category player by Lahore Qalandars has received a major boost as he has been promoted to Gold category. Haris is now expected to earn around $40,000 from PSL, if retained or picked by the team.

Sohail Akhtar has also been placed in Gold category after being promoted from Silver category of the league.

However, another highlight of previous edition Umer Khan has been retained in category of emerging players as the player didn’t get category promotion.

PCB added that players who are U23 but have been called up to the Pakistan squad before the category finalization process cannot be a part of the Emerging category. Additionally, U23 players cannot be part of a squad as an Emerging player for more than two years unless they have played three or less matches in these two years.

Teams reserve the right to float relegation requests for the players before finalizing retentions. After relegation request is floated, all other teams shall be given a chance to meet the player’s base category. If no team matches the player’s base category, the player will be relegated to a category below his base category.

“Relegation requests may only be floated after obtaining consent from the player,” said the PCB.

The list of all local players who were not part of the PSL 2019 shall be released separately.

Following is the newly announced categories for the local players:

Platinum: Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Wahab Riaz.

Diamond: Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Iftekhar Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umer Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Yasir Shah.

Gold: Aamir Yamin, Aizaz Cheema, Anwar Ali, Awais Zia, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Sami, Rahat Ali, Rumman Raees, Saad Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Butt, Shakeel Ansar, Shan Masood, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Khan, Umer Amin, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar.

Silver: Agha Salman, Ahsan Ali, Ali Shafique, Ammad Butt, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudasir, Gohar Ali, Hassan Khan, Ibtesam Sheikh, Jaahid Ali, Jalat Khan, Jamal Anwar, Khalid Usman, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Sameen Gul, Samiullah, Saud Shakil, Umaid Asif, Umar Siddiq and Usama Mir.

Emerging: Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Ilyas, Nabi Gul, Nasir Nawaz, Umair Masood and Umer Khan.