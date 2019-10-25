Northern wins National T20 Cup

FAISALABAD: Northern wins the National T20 Cup by defeating Balochistan in the final by 52 runs at Faisalabad''s Iqbal Stadium, here on Thursday.



Umar Amin of Northern was the man of the match, scoring 60 runs from 38 balls, whereas Mohammad Rizwan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was adjudged player of the tournament.

Northern after being put into bat scored 167 runs for five in 20 overs, courtesy of half century by Umar Amin.

Ali Imran and Umar Amin started the innings confidently and made 46 runs for the first wicket partnership.

Ali Imran was dismissed on 16, whereas, Umar Amin scored a quick half-century and contributed 60 runs, hitting six fours and 3 sixes.

But once the openers were dismissed, Northern lost three batsmen cheaply as Sohail Akhtar could score 14 and Asif Ali 10 runs while Imad Wasim returned to pavilion without scoring any run.

Mohammad Nawaz (31) and Shadab Khan (25) contributed 58-run unbeaten 6th partnership and helped Northern to post a respectable total.

For Balochistan Amad Butt and Hussain Talat picked up 2 wickets each for 19 and 25 runs respectively while Yasir Shah took one for 28. Chasing 168 to win, Balochistan lost two early wickets as Imam-ul-Haq fell on 9 while Bismillah Khan was dismissed on first ball duck.

Awais Zia and Imran Farhat tried to consolidate and took the score to 58 when Awais was dismissed on 28. Balochistan lost wickets in regular intervals and were dismissed for 115 in 18.2 overs.

Imran Farhat top-scored with 32 of 26 balls, while Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat and Amad Butt scored 5, 11 and 13 runs, respectively.

Yasir Shah scored 9 while Umar Gul and Akif Javed were dismissed on duck.

Ali Shafiq remained not out on 2. For Northern, Sohail Tanvir was the pick of the bowlers grabbing 3 for 27 while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan took 2 wickets each for 10 and 23 runs respectively.

Sohail Tanvir was declared best bowler of the tournament grabbing 14 wickets, whereas, Sohail Zia was the best batsman of the tournament scoring 276 runs.

Rohail Nazir was declared best wicket-keeper of the tournament.

The winner side was awarded Rs 5 million cash prize and runners up team got Rs 2.5 million.

Scores in brief:Northern 167-5, 20 overs (Umar Amin 60, Mohammad Nawaz 31; Amad Butt 2-19, Hussain Talat 2-25).

Balochistan 115-10, 18.2 overs (Imran Farhat 32, Awais Zia 28; Sohail Tanvir 3-27, Mohammad Nawaz 2-10).