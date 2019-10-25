Adnan Siddiqui to launch Momin Saqib in film starring Imran Ashraf

Momin Saqib became all the rage in the country when his video fuming at Pakistan's defeat against India during World Cup 2019 went viral earlier this year.

The young lad hailing from Lahore has bagged his first cinematic venture - a film produced by Adnan Siddiqui starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan.



Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui shared that he is excited to collaborate with Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan in the movie titled Dam Mastam.

Siddiqui went on to add that the project also features Saqib who has become an internet sensation.

“We at Cereal Entertaiment are proud and excited to announce our first film, “Dum Mastam.” Starring the dashing and talented Imran Ashraf who’s been winning accolades for his performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi opposite none other than the talented Amar Khan [sic],” Siddiqui’s post reads.

He added, “Last but not the least, we’re also introducing @mominsaqib Momin in one of the supporting cast in the film, who’s a Instagram sensation and is phenomenal with his comic timings. Will share more updates about the film soon. Need your blessings and support guys,” the MOM actor concluded.



Dam Mastam comes as Momin’s maiden appearance in a project and also marks acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf’s debut on the silver screen.



It is written by lead actress Amar Khan and will be directed by Ehteshamuddin.