Shah Rukh Khan to pay 30 crores for his film with Tamil director Atlee?

Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to be zeroing in his next venture with Tamil director Atlee for which the filmmaker has reportedly demanded a whopping Rs30 crores.



According to a source, “Though Atlee bagged call sheets of Shah Rukh bhai, further details of this project are awaited, which will be revealed in November. As for now, Atlee is focused on Bigil. SRK quite liked Atlee’s idea, and decided to bankroll, this, too.”

The news of the duo collaborating surfaced ever since they were spotted side by side at an IPL match in Chennai this year.



Atlee, who is awaiting the release of his movie Bigil, got paid a staggering amount of remuneration totaling to Rs25 crores.