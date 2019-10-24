close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 24, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan to pay 30 crores for his film with Tamil director Atlee?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 24, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan to pay 30 crores for his film with Tamil director Atlee?

Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to be zeroing in his next venture with Tamil director Atlee for which the filmmaker has reportedly demanded a whopping Rs30 crores.

According to a source, “Though Atlee bagged call sheets of Shah Rukh bhai, further details of this project are awaited, which will be revealed in November. As for now, Atlee is focused on Bigil. SRK quite liked Atlee’s idea, and decided to bankroll, this, too.”

The news of the duo collaborating surfaced ever since they were spotted side by side at an IPL match in Chennai this year.

Also Read:   Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s next?

Atlee, who is awaiting the release of his movie Bigil, got paid a staggering amount of remuneration totaling to Rs25 crores.

Trailer of Atlee's new movie Bigil coming out soon 


