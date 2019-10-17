close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 17, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s next?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 17, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan has now joined hands with a Tamil filmmaker named Atlee after his previous films failed miserably at the box office including Zero that starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Speculations regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects have been doing rounds the internet lately. However, no official announcement has been done yet.

According to the latest update, SRK will be making a major announcement about his next venture on his birthday that falls on November 02. There are rumours that he will be joining hands with renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his project.

The director is known for films like Mersel and Theri. The work on the film will begin in December this year.

Latest News

More From Bollywood