Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan has now joined hands with a Tamil filmmaker named Atlee after his previous films failed miserably at the box office including Zero that starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.



Speculations regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects have been doing rounds the internet lately. However, no official announcement has been done yet.

According to the latest update, SRK will be making a major announcement about his next venture on his birthday that falls on November 02. There are rumours that he will be joining hands with renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his project.

The director is known for films like Mersel and Theri. The work on the film will begin in December this year.