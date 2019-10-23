Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's secret affair while he was married to Jennifer Aniston

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood’s once most sought-after couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt after calling it quits with their marriage left a huge number of their fans in a frenzy, who are now reflecting at every detail from their loved-up past.
As per the latest buzz about their love, the duo had begun their love story through some romantic notes that they penned for each other during their time spent on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, all the while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston.
An old interview of Mark Behar, former bodyguard of Angelina, has been making rounds on the internet as it gives startling details about how the two started dating.
"[Angelina] and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other, and it was so cute," he told Us Weekly.
He went on to say that there were multiple instances when the two were found being intimate with each other as well.
“I wasn't shocked at all when they got married years later," he added.
