PCB revoke conditional NOCs of players to feature in T10 tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked its conditional No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to the players for the participation on next month’s T-ten Cricket league in the United Arab Emirates.

PCB’s decision would affect at least 14 contracted players who were signed by different teams for the tournament which starts from November 15th.

As many as 16 players were picked by various teams in players’ draft for the tournament. However, being non-contracted at any level Shahid Afrdi and Imran Nazir are exempted from PCB’s decision.

The PCB, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure.

“To manage the players’ workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament,” the PCB said in the statement.

The PCB’s decision would largely affect QalandarsT10 team, which is owned by PSL team Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars will lose at least 6 contracted players, including Mohammad Hafeez.

The other Qalandars’ players to be affected by PCB’s decision are Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf and Ahsan Mirza.

Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain and Aamir Yamin were drafted by Delhi Bulls while Mohammad Aamir was scheduled to play for Team Abu Dhabi in the league. Mohammad Irfan, Anwar Ali and Wahab Riaz are also set to miss their assignments with Maratha Arabians, Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors respectively.

PCB added that a fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from 13-25 November.