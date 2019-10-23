Planning towards a women edition of PSL: Urooj Mumtaz

Karachi: Chief selector of Pakistan women cricket team Urooj Mumtaz has hinted towards a women's edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future.

Mumtaz said that before heading towards women PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working on improving cricket structure and quality of home cricket to make it attractive for other players.

“We are planning towards a women edition of PSL and for that we are improving our structure and quality of cricket and hopefully in near future there will be something happening,” she said when asked about the possibility.

The PCB introduced PSL in 2016 and since then the league has produced and highlighted and brought forward the best talent from Pakistan cricket.

Mumtaz, also a former captain of Pakistan women team, expressed her delight at Nida Dar’s stint with Sydney Thunders in the Women Big Bash League.

She said that it is a wonderful opportunity, not only for Nida but also for Pakistan women cricket.

“It is very important for Pakistan cricket to have a girl play in WBBL. Australia’s style of cricket is way ahead of everyone else, their mindset, their game approach, their thinking, all of that is very important for us to learn and adopt in our system,” she said.

“Nida’s performance and attitude in Big Bash League will be a path way for other girls as well,” Urooj added.

The chief selector highlighted that Nida’s presence in Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup will also help her prepare for the next tournament which will be played in Australia as well.

“We can’t mimic Australian conditions here, so it is very important for Nida to be in Australia ahead of the World T20Is there, it will be a very good preparation, to know how the conditions are there and how the wickets are there,” she said.

Earlier, talking to media while announcing women’s squad for the home series against Bangladesh, Urooj said that PCB is trying to make central contract something players should work hard to earn.

“There were hardly 30 players and of them 21 were contracted that means more than 60% were contracted, now we have 10 players so that it becomes something very special and to be earned, simultaneously we have also introduced match fees for the players in domestic cricket to provide them equal incentives,” the chief selector of women team added.