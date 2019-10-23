Women squad for T20 series against Bangladesh announced

KARACHI: Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz today announced the squad for the Pakistan women team that will compete in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore from Saturday.

Bangladesh will play three T20I matches and two ODIs in their tour of Lahore, with the series opening with the T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 26 October.

The team was finalised upon the performance of the players in the training camp in Muridke while the core of the squad was also retained. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the selection panel along with Urooj.

"We are delighted to host Bangladesh and look forward to an exciting series. It is the first international assignment for the team since the South Africa tour last June. The team is a good blend of experience and young exciting players," said the chief selector.



"With the women's game developing at a rapid pace, we aim to play a positive and aggressive brand of cricket and produce solid performances. The primary focus will remain on winning as it will build confidence within the group, this is pivotal for us as we head into a busy international schedule over the next six months.

"During the series we would also like to give an opportunity to some emerging players, so that they can experience the aura around international cricket and its pressures," she concluded.

Pakistan T20I team for series against Bangladesh:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Officials:

Interim Head Coach - Iqbal Imam

Trainer - Gemaal Hussain

Manager - Aisha Jalil

Physio – Dr Rifat Asghar Gill

Analyst – Zubair Ahmed