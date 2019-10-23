Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey makes banging comeback with 'Dabangg 3' trailer

One of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s most adored avatars made a grand comeback with a banging, freshly-released trailer of Dabangg 3 on Wednesday.

The new trailer launched earlier in a mega event shows glimpses of the film packed with ample action and thrill shows Khan’s character of Chulbul Pandey.

While the superstar’s comeback unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans, Sonakshi Sinha also managed to dazzle the audience with her character of Mrs Rajjo.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Salman turned to Twitter saying: “Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of Dabangg 3.”

The film directed by Prabhudheva will also feature the likes of debutant Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, Mahesh Manjerkar, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill.