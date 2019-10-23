Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey makes banging comeback with 'Dabangg 3' trailer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s most adored avatars made a grand comeback with a banging, freshly-released trailer of Dabangg 3 on Wednesday.
The new trailer launched earlier in a mega event shows glimpses of the film packed with ample action and thrill shows Khan’s character of Chulbul Pandey.
While the superstar’s comeback unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans, Sonakshi Sinha also managed to dazzle the audience with her character of Mrs Rajjo.
Sharing the trailer of the film, Salman turned to Twitter saying: “Here it is...Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of Dabangg 3.”
The film directed by Prabhudheva will also feature the likes of debutant Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, Mahesh Manjerkar, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Mahie Gill.
