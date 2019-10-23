Salman Khan cancelled his wedding as he ‘wasn’t in the mood’

B-Town megastar Salman Khan has kept himself away from all things romance for a long time but it looks like there may have been a time when he almost got hitched.

However, as per the latest intel, the 53-year-old Bharat actor almost got married back in 1999 but called off his marriage because he was ‘not in the mood.’

Veteran producer Sajid Nadiadwala narrated the entire incident on The Kapil Sharma Show saying: “Salman had gotten an attack in 1999 of getting married. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman’s father’s birthday is on November 18, so we had decided to tie the knot on the same date.”

Also Read: Salman Khan fumes on 'Bigg Boss' stage as he hints at quitting the show

“Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, he said ‘I don’t have the mood’. After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. ‘There is a car outside, take it and run away’,” he added.

While the name of the bride was kept concealed, the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor has in the past confessed to almost getting hitched to actor Sangeeta Bijlani.



The actor had revealed on an episode of Koffee with Karan that he called off the wedding because she ‘kind of’ caught him cheating on her as he added: “I’m not ready for any kind of relationship and serious commitment right now.”