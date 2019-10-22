Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa pair up for Nabeel Qureshi's 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad'

It is the union we have been waiting for so long; and finally it has happened!

Powerhouse performer Mahira Khan will pair up with ace actor Fahad Mustafa in 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad'.

Mahira, while responding to a tweet by the co-maker of the film Nabeel Qureshi, responded in affirmative that the much-awaited union is set to grace screens in the near future.

Senior entertainment reporter Haroon Rashid also praised the film, which will bring together the two mega stars.



Earlier, in an interview to Instep, co-director and co-producer Qureshi confirmed that Fahad Mustafa will be portraying a cop in the movie set to be released in 2020.

The action-comedy movie will be directed by talented director and producer duo, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, under the banner of Filmwala Pictures.

Quaid e Azam Zindabad will be released on Eid-ul-Azha 2020.