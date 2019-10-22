Kanye’s birthday gift to Kim Kardashian: $1 million donation in her name

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been serving major couple goals to all their fans and in the latest show of affection for each other, the former cannot stop praising her husband for his generous donation to charity, as a birthday gift.

After the birthday celebrations, the fashionista shared a photo on Twitter, showing Kanye’s whopping $1 million as a gift in her name.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian tweeted.

“But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!” she added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star in an Instagram post on Monday shared details about her “best most relaxing birthday.”

“Thank you so much for all of the birthday love!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote adding: “I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend [with] my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”