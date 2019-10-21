Kim Kardashian, Kanye West mark fifth anniversary by renewing vows

Hollywood’s power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renewed their wedding vows in secret, for their fifth wedding anniversary, weeks after their baby Psalm was born.

Five years after tying the knot, the duo is still serving major couple goals to all their fans.

The two cemented their love in a much more low-key setting where Kim, threw her husband a surprise vow renewal which took place off-camera.

On the latest episode of the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she revealed that her surprise had been ruined after she found out that her husband had been planning the same.

Also read: Kim Kardashian got into trouble with Kanye West for letting daughter wear makeup

Sharing the first line from her vows, the mother of four read: 'You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.'

She went on to talk about Kanye on the show, saying: “Things are definitely more chaotic like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him.”

“Kanye knows that I’ve had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He’s stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that,” she added.