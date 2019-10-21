Rupee stands stable against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee witnessed no change in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.



However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.8 and Rs 156.2 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.58 and was traded at Rs 174.10 against the last closing of Rs 173.52.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs 42.44 while the same trend was observed in the rate of Saudi Rayal which was traded at Rs 41.56, the data revealed.