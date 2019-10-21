PSX loses 785.42 points to close at 33,084

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 785.42 points (2.32%) to close at 33,084.73 points.



A total of 130,285,140 shares were traded compared to the trade of 115,228,160 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.956 billion compared to Rs 4.897 billion during last trading day.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 25 companies recorded increase, 313 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,200,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.89, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 9,885,000 and price per share of Rs16.13 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 7,999,000 and price per share of Rs 09.79.