Kamyab Jawan Programme breaks all records

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's flagship initiative for youth 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' has broken all previous records within 72 hours of its launch.



Thousands of young men and women from across Pakistan submitted applications within hours to benefit from the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme under the programme.

Also Read: Kamyab Jawan Program: How to apply for Rs 10000 to Rs 5 million loan



According to the data shared on PM Imran Khan’s Facebook page, a total of 190,000 applications were received within 72 hours of the launching.

Over 1.8 million youth visited the website after the program was launched on Friday.

The prime minister launched Kamyab Jawan Program—successful youth program—in order to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the county.

Under this program, Rs 100 billion will be provided as loans among the youth for their business ventures in five years. This program will benefit over one million youth, it is anticipated.

Loans from Rs 10,000, Rs 100,000 will be without interest and will be distributed on priority basis in 45 under privileged districts of Pakistan.