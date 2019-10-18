Kamyab Jawan Program: How to apply for Rs 10000 to Rs 5 million loan

KARACHI: Kamyab Jawan Program—successful youth program— has been launched in Pakistan in order to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the county.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Program, Rs 100 billion will be provided as loans among the youth for their business ventures in five years. This program will benefit over one million youth, it is anticipated.

Loans from Rs 10,000, Rs 100,000 will be without interest and will be distributed on priority basis in 45 under privileged districts of Pakistan.

For loans less than or equal to Rs 500,000 (Tier-1), markup rate is 6 percent per annum.

For loans greater than Rs 500,000 (Tier-2), markup rate is 8 percent per annum.

Loans will be distributed through three major banks of the country that include National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Bank of Khyber.

How to Apply

Applicants (aged between 21 45) can submit their forms for the loan online. No physical application form is required. All applications are to be submitted online.

Enter exact CNIC and its issuance date, otherwise your application will not be submitted.

Provide required information in all sections. All sections are mandatory.

Branch of your selected bank located nearest to your given address will be automatically selected and an SMS will be delivered to your provided cell number with confirmation of application submission and details of your selected bank and assigned branch.

Guidance for online application

SMEDA has established help desks to guide applicants in the process of applications submission.

Besides, you can contact nearest branches of above mentioned banks for the guidance and assistance.

Al the aspirants are advised to fill out the form correctly and with utmost care, save the filled out form before submission and proof read the whole form for correctness and accuracy and then submit the form as you cannot make corrections after an application is submitted.

No documents are required at the time of online form submission.

All applications complying with the terms and conditions of the scheme will be treated strictly on merit and as per the credit policies of the participating bank, SBP regulations and relevant laws and rules.

SECURITY and COLLATERAL

For loans less than or equal to Rs. 500,000 (Tier-1), no collateral is required.

For loans greater than Rs. 500,000 (Tier-2), any bankable collateral acceptable to the bank is required. The decision on collateral for tier-2 loans rests with the participating banks. However, these may include following:

Mortgage of Applicant Property (Residential/ Commercial/ Agricultural etc.)

Mortgage of Third Party Property Residential/ Commercial etc.)

Hire purchase of vehicles (Joint registration)

Lien on marketable securities/certificate of deposits/ national savings certificates etc.)

Hypothecation of current and fixed assets including stocks and receivables

Pledge of gold ornaments

Registered charge on business assets in case of joint stock companies

Third party guarantees

Note: All submitted applications will take a process of 30 working days