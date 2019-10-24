How to apply for Kamyab Jawan Program loan: Simple steps to fill online form

KARACHI: Kamyab Jawan Program was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the unemployed youth across the country through financial and technical assistance.

Soft loans from Rs10,000 to Rs 5 million will be provided to the unemployed youth of Pakistan to establish their own business.

As soon as the Kamyab Jawan Program was launched, it broke all the previous records as over 200,000 youth applied for the loans within three days of time.

However, majority of the people are facing difficulties to apply online.

Here is the step-by-step guide for you to fill the form.

Simple Steps To Fill Online Form

Open this Kamyab Jawan Program web portal to apply for the loan.

You cannot download the form so you have to apply online.

Scroll down the homepage and press "Read More" button below the “Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (Yes)” initiative.

It will guide you to the next page.

Press “Apply Online For Loan”

A form with disclaimer note will open

Press OK button to continue



Fill the form with exact CNIC and its issue date otherwise your application will not be processed due to verification.



Please provide required information in all the sections. All the fields are mandatory.

When the form is filled, press "Proceed to Step 2" button which will lead you to an affidavit.

Read the affidavit carefully and check “I Agree To Terms And Conditions”.

Finally submit the form.

All the completed and submitted applications shall be processed within 30 working days.

Note: All the data submitted through this form will not assure the approval of the bank loans unless you fulfill the eligibility criteria i.e. concerned bank’s assessment standards.