Mon Oct 21, 2019
October 21, 2019

Rs 7500 prize bond draw on November 1, 2019

Markets

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 21, 2019

LAHORE: Rs 7500 prize bond draw will be held in Lahore on November 1, 2019, according to National Savings.

The National Savings Spokesperson says the first prize winner of Rs 7500 prize bond will be awarded cash amount worth a prize of Rs 15 million, while three prizes of Rs 5 million each have been reserved for second prize winners.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 93,000 will be awarded to 1696 each lucky winners.

