Gold rate in Pakistan, Gold prices for month of October 2019

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 100 on Monday and traded at Rs 86, 900 per tola compared to Rs 87, 000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs 85 was traded at Rs 74, 503 against the price of Rs 74, 588.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $2 and was traded at $1491 against last closing of $1489.

Gold prices for the month of October 2019