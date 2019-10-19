Research Center at Chinese University named after Pakistani scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rahman

BEIJING: The Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) has decided to establish “Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center” at its main campus in Changsha, capital of China’s Hunan province.



The opening ceremony of the proposed center will be held on October 24 in HUCM, along with the Annual Bio-TCM International Conference, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday.

"This center is indeed a humble recognition of Prof.Atta-ur-Rahman tremendous scientific contributions in the field of traditional medicine, and his leadership of developing scientific collaboration between the two countries", Wei Wang, Professor at Hunan University of Chinese Medicine said.

"It is also a celebration of induction in the highest honor of fellowship of Chinese Academy of Sciences", Wang pointed out.

The HUCM is one of the largest public sector universities of China,recognized internationally for excellence and quality of research.

The University also has a large number of foreign students, including 500 Pakistan scholars.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman obtained his Ph.D.in organic chemistry from Cambridge University (1968).

He has 1232 publications in several fields of organic chemistry including 771 research publications, 45 international patents, 70 chapters in books and, 341 books published largely by major U.S.and European presses.







