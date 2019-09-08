Dr Atta: India’s moon mission wake-up call for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Eminent scientist and former minister for science and technology Dr Atta-ur-Rehman said India’s moon mission was a wake-up call for Pakistan, requiring it to follow suit.



Speaking to Geo’s 'Naya Pakistan' anchor Shahzad Iqbal on Saturday, he said, “The Indian moon mission cannot be termed a failure, as such tests by even big and technologically advanced countries also fail. He said failures and successes are part of such missions but those who stick to them succeed at last. “Half of such missions undertaken by even the most advanced and developed countries fail and only half succeed.”

Rehman said the impression that such missions involved a lot of money is not the right approach, as such endeavours also have their impact on defence and industries. “Hindustan is doing the right job and we should follow it to reach the Moon and the Mars.

Our attempt to reach the Moon should not be driven by our ego to be on an equal footing with India, but pursuing such missions will improve many technologies which will strengthen our defence and industries.