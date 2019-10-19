Jim Carrey parts ways with girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga

While love is in the air for many, there are some couples going through a rocky patch as they part ways with their partners.

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey is part of the latter, as reports suggest he has now parted ways with his girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga, after months of dating.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had actually broken up months ago but the news had remained away from the public eye.

A representative for the actor had confirmed in January the news of the two being together as they made their debut with smiles and hands entwined at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration.

The couple had met earlier as they played each other’s love interests in the film Kidding.