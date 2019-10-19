close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Markets

Web Desk
October 19, 2019

Rs 25000 prize bond draw on November 1, 2019

Markets

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: Balloting of prize bond worth Rs 25,000 will be held in Multan on November 1, 2019.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first lucky winner will be awarded a prize of Rs 50 million, while three prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second prize winners.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 winners.

Latest News

More From Markets