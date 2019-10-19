Rs 25000 prize bond draw on November 1, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Balloting of prize bond worth Rs 25,000 will be held in Multan on November 1, 2019.
According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first lucky winner will be awarded a prize of Rs 50 million, while three prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second prize winners.
Similarly, third prize of Rs 312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 winners.
