Rs 25000 prize bond draw on November 1, 2019

FAISALABAD: Balloting of prize bond worth Rs 25,000 will be held in Multan on November 1, 2019.



According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first lucky winner will be awarded a prize of Rs 50 million, while three prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second prize winners.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 winners.